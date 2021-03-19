Gerresheimer Glass employees receive Pfizer vaccine – possibly from the vials they made

If you received a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine, chances are someone in Burke County had a hand in making the glass vial. The Gerresheimer Glass plant on Wamsutta Mill Road in Morganton is a major supplier to Pfizer for its medication vials that are shipped all over the world.
About mid-summer last year, the plant found out it would be making vials for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
“When the pandemic hit, Pfizer decided to use this vial,” said James Baldwin, vice president of operations. “It’s a standard vial. We just make a lot more of them now.”
The company also had to run trials on the glass since the vaccine needed to be kept in ultra-cold temperatures.
“We did a lot of testing to make sure we hit all the limits but kept seal integrity,” he said.
And now those vials have returned home to Morganton and employees at the plant received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine from Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge last week.
“The company reached out to us since they knew we had Pfizer and asked if we could hold a two-day clinic in order to get their employees on all shifts,” said Brittany Dobbins, a member of the CHS Blue Ridge Vaccine Strike Team. “We thought it was really cool that they make the vials here. We didn’t know that until they called.”
On the second day of giving doses, the vaccine team got to tour the plant and see exactly how the vials are made.
“I’m proud, very proud to be able to make something for our county and for all over the world,” said Cher Ervin, a Gerresheimer employee who got the vaccine last Tuesday. “We were just waiting for the go-ahead this summer to get started and get it going.”
At that time, the company produced 200,000 to 300,000 glass vials a day. Now it has ramped up and is producing 700,000 to 800,000 a day. The Morganton plant employs 167 people and a little more than 50 got the first dose of Pfizer.
Baldwin said employees have always known they were making vials for life-saving medicines.
“We do it every day,” he said. “But now, since the pandemic hit, it’s brought the pride up a little more. This is why we do what we do.”