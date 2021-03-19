Gerresheimer Glass employees receive Pfizer vaccine – possibly from the vials they made

If you received a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine, chances are someone in Burke County had a hand in making the glass vial. The Gerresheimer Glass plant on Wamsutta Mill Road in Morganton is a major supplier to Pfizer for its medication vials that are shipped all over the world.

About mid-summer last year, the plant found out it would be making vials for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“When the pandemic hit, Pfizer decided to use this vial,” said James Baldwin, vice president of operations. “It’s a standard vial. We just make a lot more of them now.”

The company also had to run trials on the glass since the vaccine needed to be kept in ultra-cold temperatures.

“We did a lot of testing to make sure we hit all the limits but kept seal integrity,” he said.

And now those vials have returned home to Morganton and employees at the plant received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine from Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge last week.