Grant to help bring new life for the former Drexel 3&5 site

Last week, The Industrial Commons (TIC) was awarded a $500,000 grant to assist with the cleanup of 211 E. Fleming St., former site of the Drexel 3&5 factory. The grant award is a critical first step to ensuring the land is clean and safe, and can be put back into productive use.

The Industrial Commons purchased the property early last year and plans to redevelop the nearly 30-acre site into a new multifunctional campus, where it can work toward its mission to support businesses and create jobs that drive local investment and wealth.

The future “Innovation Campus” will include spaces for the organization’s offices, alongside several small to midsize manufacturing facilities, an incubator for emerging business, creative art space in partnership with their arts program TOSS, the Work in Burke program, and training spaces for workers to learn and hone their skills in industrial sewing and furniture making. The plans also include amenities such as a child care center, a health and wellness space, food service and outdoor recreational spaces.

“The city of Morganton is excited about the expansion of the Industrial Commons. Their work will have a positive impact on Morganton and the state of North Carolina for many generations,” Ronnie Thompson, mayor of Morganton, said.

The full build-out of the campus will happen in two phases and will take several years. Once complete, the direct local benefit will be the creation of approximately 170 new jobs and $22 million in annual economic impact.

“We are very excited to see movement on the clean-up of this site,” Scott Mulwee, chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, said. “The redevelopment of this property will provide a significant boost to the growth of our community.”

The Industrial Commons has contracted with an exceptional design team, creating a master plan that will outline the development options for the site. That team is headed by local architecture firm NVERSE, along with Nelson, Byrd, Woltz Landscape Architects, and the sustainability consultancy Baumgartner Urban Systems Strategy. This team is designing a site that will pay tribute to the long, proud history of manufacturing in Burke County, while also taking into account the unique ecosystems and natural features of Western North Carolina.

“The Industrial Commons is delighted to have been chosen by the EPA as a recipient of a Brownfields Cleanup Grant. This site has a long and important history as a center for manufacturing and employment, and this grant is the first step in restoring this site as a hub for a new generation of skilled workers. Our successful application was made possible by the strong support of the city of Morganton, Burke County, Burke Development, Inc, and Cardno Engineering — whose partnership we are grateful for,” said Erin Kizer, special projects manager for The Industrial Commons.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator and North Carolina native Michael S. Regan said in a news release on May 12, “With (this) announcement, we’re turning blight into might for communities across America.”

TIC sees community participation as a critical part of the development process for the site. A fall session with the manufacturing community helped to identify the infrastructure needed at the new site, and has informed much of the initial planning. The organization plans to host a series of community sharing and listening sessions this summer to get input on the forthcoming plan, and ensure that it meets the needs and desires of the local community.

The Industrial Commons is a 501©(3) that founds and scales social enterprises and delivers a suite of workforce development and youth engagement programs. To learn more about TIC, visit www.theindustrialcommons.org or sign up for their next community open house at www.theindustrialcommons.org/connect.