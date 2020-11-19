Human Bean coffee shop coming to N. Green

Morganton is getting a new coffee shop — just the seventh of its kind in the southeastern United States.
A new location for the Human Bean drive-thru coffee chain is coming soon to 853 N. Green St. at the Independence Crossing shopping center, according to the company's website, joining locations in Gastonia, three shops in South Carolina, one in Georgia and one in Kentucky.
The Gastonia location became North Carolina’s first when it opened on May 20, though the chain as a whole has more than 100 spots.
The coffee shop, which already has seen the site’s ground broken, will be next door to Smoothie King and the shopping center’s gym, recently rebranded to HiTone Fitness. Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy said she believes the coffee and smoothie shops are under the same ownership.
The Human Bean’s drink menu is broken down into four categories:
- House specialties, which include chocolate mac breve, Irish cream breve, salted caramel, vanilla mocha, caramel hazelnut, caramel mocha, Mexi mocha and snowy mocha.
- Classics, which include flavor infused Rockstar, flavor infused teas, cold brew, espresso shot, Mate, chai, Smith tea, Americano and freshly brewed coffee.
- Espresso drinks, which include breve, cappuccino, café mocha and café latte.
- Frozen favorites, which include real fruit smoothies, protein smoothies, low carb, vanilla smoothies, frozen hot chocolate, java chip, green tea smoothies, acai smoothies and Granita frozen espresso.
The Human Bean also rotates holiday drink menus, with currently offered Winter Holiday Favorites including candied peppermint, salted caramel, spiced apple cider, pumpkin pie and old fashioned egg nog. See the entire drink menu and individual descriptions at thehumanbean.com/drink-menu.
“With a passion for creating happy people and our love of coffee, we opened our first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon, in 1998,” reads The Human Bean’s website. “The demand for convenient, quality coffee and espresso grew, and soon after opening our original location in Ashland, we expanded to surrounding cities in southern Oregon. The Human Bean quickly established a reputation for having friendly and experienced baristas and offering the highest quality ingredients.
“Our commitment to developing the best drive-thru espresso led us to franchising The Human Bean’s brand and system in 2002. We expect to continue this growth through approved franchisees that share the same determination and commitment to our goals for this exceptional brand.”
Those who want to apply to work at The Human Bean can do so online by visiting thehumanbean.com/employment.
The Independence Crossing shopping center also is home to Habaneros Mexican Restaurant No. 2, The Pie Hole pizzeria, Subway, Tractor Supply Co., Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Fab Nails and Spa, and First Nails.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
