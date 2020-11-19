Human Bean coffee shop coming to N. Green

The Human Bean also rotates holiday drink menus, with currently offered Winter Holiday Favorites including candied peppermint, salted caramel, spiced apple cider, pumpkin pie and old fashioned egg nog. See the entire drink menu and individual descriptions at thehumanbean.com/drink-menu.

“With a passion for creating happy people and our love of coffee, we opened our first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon, in 1998,” reads The Human Bean’s website. “The demand for convenient, quality coffee and espresso grew, and soon after opening our original location in Ashland, we expanded to surrounding cities in southern Oregon. The Human Bean quickly established a reputation for having friendly and experienced baristas and offering the highest quality ingredients.

“Our commitment to developing the best drive-thru espresso led us to franchising The Human Bean’s brand and system in 2002. We expect to continue this growth through approved franchisees that share the same determination and commitment to our goals for this exceptional brand.”

Those who want to apply to work at The Human Bean can do so online by visiting thehumanbean.com/employment.