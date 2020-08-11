New flower store blooms in downtown Morganton

Another new business has bloomed in downtown Morganton, this one for customers needing a floral fix.
Thistle and Twig Flowers, owned by Kahly Antal, opened Thursday at 105 Stoney Place and is ready to serve customers in a variety of ways and for a variety of events, Antal said.
She’s been working in floristry for 15 years since she was in college and, after several years of operating the flower business out of her home, she finally decided it was time to set up shop in a brick-and-mortar facility. The chance to work in downtown Morganton was a bonus, too.
“I’ve always wanted to be a part of a downtown,” Antal said. “I worked in downtown businesses when I was in college and just loved the vibe of downtown and being part of that community. So, I just wanted to be part of that. And we love Morganton. We’ve been here for eight years, and we love the downtown area.
“We recently moved downtown. We just thought it was kind of a good time to open the storefront. And the weddings got bigger than I could handle out of my garage. So, it turned into a good opportunity to have a storefront and expand our stuff a little bit more.”
After spending her college weekends working in a flower shop and spending some time in a bridal shop, Antal began preparing flowers for weddings for family and friends. She started Thistle and Twig 2½ years ago.
“(Weddings) have kind of been the main base for what we’ve been doing, but we’ve had a lot of interest in the plants, too, so we’re trying to build that one up, also,” Antal said. “We’re a full-service florist. We do all the daily flowers and normal stuff like funerals and weddings and daily deliveries for birthdays, anniversaries and everything like that.
“In the shop, we have a lot of gift items, cards and tabletop sort of things like cheeseboards and fun things for setting up a really fun table. We have lots of vases and pots and, of course, all the plants, as well.”
As her business grows, Antal hopes to expand the wedding services she provides. While 2020 has been a tricky year for that with COVID-19 postponing so many weddings, elopements and smaller-scale weddings have helped fill in the gap for the business.
The pandemic also delayed the store’s opening, with a grand opening initially slated for Mother’s Day — an event that is on hold indefinitely until conditions are safer, Antal said.
“But we decided it was time to just get (the store) up and running,” Antal said. “We think people should have plants in the house to make them happy when they’re home all the time.
Variety also will be a critical point of focus for the business.
“With the shop, we just want to offer something different,” Antal said. “I want to bring some of the things I love, especially local flowers. I do (business with) lots of local growers. And then the plants — those have become a big part of my life lately. I just wanted to be able to bring that to the community and do something that contributes to downtown.”
Thistle and Twig delivers Monday through Saturday, and the store is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For information, call 828-638-0825, visit thistleandtwigflowers.com or go to the Thistle and Twig Flowers Facebook page.
