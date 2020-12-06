 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
News Herald office remains closed to the public
0 comments
top story

News Herald office remains closed to the public

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NH logo

As a reminder to customers, in response to concerns regarding COVID-19, The News Herald office is temporarily closed to the public.

As we continue to gather and deliver the most relevant, reliable and credible news coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, we want readers to know that we are taking extra measures to keep our work environments safe.

Those with questions about making a payment, newspaper delivery or those wanting to place a retail ad or make a payment, can call 828-437-2161. If you reach our voicemail, please leave your name, phone number and a brief message and someone will return your call in the order it was received. We ask for your patience as the office closure is leading to a high call volume. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Those needing help placing a classified ad can call 828-322-4510 and those needing help with an obituary can call 888-220-4265.

A drop box is available outside for those needed to drop off a payment or submissions for the paper. Submissions for the paper also can be emailed to news@morganton.com for consideration.

Under no circumstances at this time will the office door be opened to customers to help protect the safety of both our staff and our customers.

The News Herald apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Investing For Kids: Give The Gift Of Stock This Christmas
Investment

Investing For Kids: Give The Gift Of Stock This Christmas

  • Updated

While they’re not as much fun as Baby Yoda or an L.O.L. Surprise! Doll, giving your kids investment gifts for the holidays can provide them with value that lasts a lifetime. If you’re considering a holiday gift of stocks or another investment asset for your children, here are a few things to keep in mind. […]

HOA Fees: What You Should Know Before You Buy
Personal Finance

HOA Fees: What You Should Know Before You Buy

  • Updated

If you’re looking to buy a home, you’re likely familiar with the main monthly costs associated with it—mortgage, taxes and insurance. But you may need to add another one, as well: Homeowners association (HOA) fees. You’ll probably join an HOA if you’re purchasing a home in a condominium development, townhome complex, gated community or any […]

Watch Now: Related Video

Robot in Japan reminds people to follow coronavirus etiquette

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert