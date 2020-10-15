Ollie’s announces Nov. 4 opening date for Morganton

The new Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store in Morganton will open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the chain recently announced on its website.

The store is located in the former Lowe’s Foods grocery store building at 913 W. Union St. beside Kimbrell’s Furniture in the Mimosa Hills Shopping Center. Its phone number is 828-391-9079.

The announcement also was made on Facebook, where Ollie’s noted that the Morganton store will open with close attention to COVID-19 protocols, which could include limiting the maximum store occupancy, regulating customer access, and encouraging or requiring customers to wear face masks or coverings while in the store.

“Ollie’s is committed to the communities we serve,” the announcement read. “During this time, we are monitoring and following state and local guidelines and developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic closely.”

Signage for the new shop went up on the storefront and at the roadside last month, around the same time Ollie’s held multiple hiring events for the store. Work began on the building in June to prepare it for the arrival of Ollie’s.

