Pandemic leads to shortages of hiking, biking, water gear

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many folks have turned to outdoor activities in their search for safe forms of fun.
After all, social distancing is quite a bit easier on hiking and biking trails or on a river or lake.
But for the thrill-seekers who are looking to pick up something new or for the veterans who need to restock, finding the right gear or equipment from local retailers may prove to be somewhat of a challenge.
“In watersports, we’ve had a huge uptick in canoes and kayaks,” said Bryan Searcy, the owner of Morganton’s CBS Sports. “And also in hiking, our outdoor hiking categories are way up. We’re having a lot of trouble (keeping things in stock), especially in the kayaks and canoes. I was telling somebody the other day, this would be the ideal time to be an Econ 101 teacher and teach supply and demand.
“Your manufacturers have had to close down for anywhere from eight to 12 weeks back in March and April, and even parts of May. And at the same time, about early May, the demand picked up. So, we’ve been sold out of kayaks really since about April. Getting in, you would order about 20 or 30 boats and you’re lucky to get five or six.”
Things are in a similar spot for cyclists. Major news outlets have reported about a bicycle shortage throughout the summer. One local entrepreneur says that has changed the way customers who want to get on two wheels have approached things lately, and it’s kept his business humming in a different way.
“For us, we’ve actually been very, very busy to the point where we’ve had two, three or more weeks out on just servicing bikes,” said Michael Lowther, owner of Overmountain Cycles in downtown Morganton. “People can’t find exactly what they want, so a lot of people are opting to find used bikes and get them worked on or upgraded, or getting a bike fixed up they’ve had in the garage forever instead of purchasing a new one.
“It’s kind of hard for us now this month to find the parts and things that people want. At the beginning of summer, it was great and we were rocking and rolling when stuff was available. Now, we’re finding a time when you can’t find the stuff you want. And it’s just really hard. We’re kind of getting to the point where we’re scrounging for parts here or there. ... We’re in a challenge where we’re waiting on things to come back in stock and being as patient as we can be.”
So, have business-owners received any word on when things might get back to normal?
“Not really,” Searcy said. “They’re working. I get kayaks from three different suppliers. Orders I placed at the first of July, they’re telling me September. It’s that backed up. But occasionally, things will happen. I know I’ve got a shipment coming in on this Monday, and it’s an order that was placed about six weeks ago. Initially, I thought I was only going to get like 18-20 boats and the trucking company called me and there’s going to be 30 boats.
“That’s good. It’s more than I expected. But it’s not just me. It’s all over the place. I’ve talked to people who sell the low-end kayaks and they’re having the same problem as the expensive kayaks. It’s kind of across the board. You can see it if you just go up to Lake James on a Saturday. I think it’s not just kayaks, it’s everything. I’ve never seen our lake so crowded.”
Looking ahead to the next few months, the shortage outdoorspeople are finding now may be the same shortage that loved ones come across when looking to buy Christmas presents of many varieties this holiday season.
“Our hiking boots are kind of the same way, but not quite as bad,” Searcy said. “Most of the companies did have some back stock. But what’s happening there is as the fall rolls around, most of our product from Patagonia and North Face is made overseas. They closed those factories down in February and March, so what we normally get in the fall, I’ve already been told we’re only getting 40 and 50 percent of what we’ve ordered.
“I think we’re going to have a real shortage on goods come Christmastime. All the people who want to wait until the week before Christmas to buy stuff, it’s not going to be there. There’s just not going to be that glut of merchandise. If the same factories, whether it’s China, Vietnam or Indonesia, that make this stuff, they all had to close down. They just can’t retool and get it back that quick.”
Lowther said he thinks shoppers are going to have to change their mindset this holiday season. He expects more new bikes to start rolling in around September, whereas right now he’s getting one or two at a time and selling out in a couple days. But he thinks many accessories might not be back to full stock until next spring.
“Where before you could go look in a store and be like, ‘They’ve got plenty of these. I’m going to wait a couple weeks and I’ll come back and get one,’ or know that something will get restocked, I think you’ll see hopefully not too much disappointment,” he said. “But I think if customers don’t act a little sooner than they’re used to and be a little disappointed that they’re not going to find that bike under the tree for Johnny like they’re used to or that helmet or whatever bike accessories.
“We’ve been recommending to customers that if you see it, you like it and you want it, then buy it because we don’t know when it will come back available.”
Just as shoppers may have to alter their approach this winter, businesses dealing in outdoor gear have had to shift gears to make the most of what has been a challenging situation. Searcy proudly said he’s not had to make a single layoff, still working with the same eight people who he had on the payroll in March.
“It’s definitely different. We’ve have to adapt,” Searcy said. “It’s a different environment. I will say we’ve done OK. Our employees, everybody’s done a great job. I’ve been well-pleased not just with our employees, but with our customers.
“Everybody understands. Most people understood when we don’t have something.”
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
