Renovated Family Dollar store reopens in Drexel
Family Dollar

Renovated Family Dollar store reopens in Drexel

Family Dollar

DREXEL — Family Dollar, a leading small format and convenience retailer, has announced plans for a renovated store’s grand reopening at 3222 U.S. Highway 70 E. in Drexel.

In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of necessities, the renovated store now will include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers, and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items.

There will be a grand reopening celebration for the community on Saturday, Aug. 15.

“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the (Drexel) community, and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesman. “The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”

A store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at familydollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.

Family Dollar stores are open seven days per week and offer everyday items for the entire family in an easy-to-shop neighborhood location.

