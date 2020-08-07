You have permission to edit this article.
Restaurant inspections (July 10-29)
The following foodservice facilities underwent safety inspections in the past few weeks:

Food safety inspection ratings are based on a 10-point scale. The rating of 90 to 100 is considered an A.

Ratings for the weeks of July 10-29:

» Swede’s Café, 116 W. Union St., July 20, 96.5

» Pizza Hut, 1181 Main St. W. Valdese, July 20, 99.0

» Butch’s BBQ and Breakfast, 1234 Burkemont Ave., July 21, 95.5

» Hardee’s, 863 N. Green St., July 23, 98.0

» Mountain View Elementary School cafeteria, 805 Bouchelle St., July 23, 100.0

» Table Rock Middle School cafeteria, 1585 N.C. Highway 126, July 23, 100.0

» Frye Daddy’s Diner, 102 S. Center St. Hildebran, July 24, 97.5

» George Hildebrand Elementary School cafeteria, 7470 George Hildebrand School Road Connelly Springs, July 27, 99.5

» Great China, 584 E. Fleming Drive, July 27, 93.5

» Motion Craft Furniture vending, 516 Drexel Road, July 28, 98.0

» Jessica’s Mediterranean and American Eatery, 1311 Malcolm Blvd. Rutherford College, July 28, 95.5

» First Baptist Church of Morganton foodservice, 502 W. Union St., July 29, 98.0

» The Grind Café and Coffeehouse, 136 W. Union St., July 29, 94.0

» Knob Superette deli, 1121 U.S. Highway 70 Connelly Springs, July 29, 90.0

» Carolina Smoke Legendary Barbeque, 2362 N.C. Highway 181, July 29, 94.5

» Carolina Smoke Legendary Barbeque food truck, 2362 N.C. Highway 181, July 29, 96.5

