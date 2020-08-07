Restaurant inspections (July 10-29)

The following foodservice facilities underwent safety inspections in the past few weeks:
Food safety inspection ratings are based on a 10-point scale. The rating of 90 to 100 is considered an A.
Ratings for the weeks of July 10-29:
» Swede’s Café, 116 W. Union St., July 20, 96.5
» Pizza Hut, 1181 Main St. W. Valdese, July 20, 99.0
» Butch’s BBQ and Breakfast, 1234 Burkemont Ave., July 21, 95.5
» Hardee’s, 863 N. Green St., July 23, 98.0
» Mountain View Elementary School cafeteria, 805 Bouchelle St., July 23, 100.0
» Table Rock Middle School cafeteria, 1585 N.C. Highway 126, July 23, 100.0
» Frye Daddy’s Diner, 102 S. Center St. Hildebran, July 24, 97.5
» George Hildebrand Elementary School cafeteria, 7470 George Hildebrand School Road Connelly Springs, July 27, 99.5
» Great China, 584 E. Fleming Drive, July 27, 93.5
» Motion Craft Furniture vending, 516 Drexel Road, July 28, 98.0
» Jessica’s Mediterranean and American Eatery, 1311 Malcolm Blvd. Rutherford College, July 28, 95.5
» First Baptist Church of Morganton foodservice, 502 W. Union St., July 29, 98.0
» The Grind Café and Coffeehouse, 136 W. Union St., July 29, 94.0
» Knob Superette deli, 1121 U.S. Highway 70 Connelly Springs, July 29, 90.0
» Carolina Smoke Legendary Barbeque, 2362 N.C. Highway 181, July 29, 94.5
» Carolina Smoke Legendary Barbeque food truck, 2362 N.C. Highway 181, July 29, 96.5
