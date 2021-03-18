The Property Shop announces affiliation with Real Living Carolina Property

The Property Shop and Real Living Carolina Property will join forces in the area real estate market.

The two announced the affiliation on March 18. The announcement said for more than 30 years, the Property Shop has remained a leader in the local real estate market. And the association plans to continue providing excellent service to the local area and beyond, it said.

Real Living Real Estate is a network brand of HSF Affiliates LLC, which is owned by HomeServices of America, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate.

“Western North Carolina has been an attractive area for people from all over the country,” said Kenvian Ferguson, owner of the Property Shop. “I have known Mike Watts, owner of Real Living Carolina Property, for years and we are excited to move forward together.”

The Property Shop will use the Real Living national network to market properties and attract buyers. In addition, the company will have access to the latest marketing and buy lead generation systems.

“We are so excited to carry on the Property Shop legacy in Western North Carolina with our affiliation,” Ferguson said.

Real Living Carolina Property is based in Morganton with a team of 25 brokers serving Western North Carolina since 1997.