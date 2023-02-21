The powerful, and sometimes humorous drama, "Cadillac Crew" is entering the second weekend of its run, with performances on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25, at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday, Feb 26 at 2:30 p.m.

"Cadillac Crew" reclaims the stories of forgotten women leaders who fought for desegregation and women's rights. During that tumultuous era of civil rights struggles that was the 1960s, carloads of Black and white women drove Cadillacs around the American South talking with women in their living rooms about voting and standing up to the injustices in their lives. This story, which has been forgotten by history, comes to life in this incredible play.

Performances of "Cadillac Crew" are Feb. 24 through March 4 in the Firemen’s Kitchen. Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets, visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

The HCT’s 74th season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive, Sunbelt Xpress and Frye Regional Medical Center. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. "Cadillac Crew" is being produced by The Corning Incorporated Foundation.