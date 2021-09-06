Cantlay delivers yet again, wins FedEx Cup

ATLANTA — Patrick Cantlay was on the verge of losing his two-shot lead on one hole, with nothing less than the FedEx Cup, the $15 million prize and his newfound reputation as “Patty Ice” on the line.
He was clutch as ever in his biggest moment Sunday in the Tour Championship.
Cantlay made a nervy 6-foot bogey putt on the 17th hole to stay one shot ahead of Jon Rahm going to the par-5 18th hole at East Lake. Then, he hit his longest drive of the week — 361 yards down the middle — with Rahm already in the fairway.
The final shot was a 6-iron from 218 yards to 12 feet — the closest of anyone all day — that all but clinched the one-shot victory, the FedEx Cup and perhaps even PGA Tour player of the year.
“It was the best shot I hit all week,” Cantlay said.
Cantlay outlasted Bryson DeChambeau in a six-hole playoff at the BMW Championship. One week later, he held off the No. 1 player in the world with his one-shot victory over Rahm in the Tour Championship.
Europe leads 9-7 at Solheim Cup
Catriona Matthew had a feeling about Leona Maguire and Mel Reid. Or maybe it was just luck. The European Solheim Cup team captain isn't sure which. She also doesn't care. All Matthew knows is that it's working, iving their team a shot at capturing the Cup on foreign soil for just the second time in 31 years in the process.
Fueled by the steely Maguire's putting and a rainbow of an 8-iron by the fiery but aching Reid, Europe took a 9-7 lead into the closing singles matches Monday as it tried to repeat as Solheim Cup champions. Reid and Maguire finished the weekend unbeaten in three matches after crushing world No. 1 Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing in alternate-shot play Sunday morning and scrambling to tie Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas in four-ball in the afternoon.
Højgaard duplicates twin's win
Identical twins, identical results. Nicolai Højgaard sunk a birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the Italian Open on Sunday, a week after his identical twin brother, Rasmus, won the European Masters in Switzerland by also making a birdie with his final stroke. It marked the first time in European Tour history that brothers have won back-to-back tournaments. The 20-year-olds from Denmark are considered two of the continent’s brightest prospects.
Molinari will miss the Ryder Cup
The man who contributed the most to Europe’s team in the 2018 Ryder Cup triumph will almost certainly be missing from this month’s competition at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin. Still recovering from a back problem that kept him out of this year’s PGA Championship and Tokyo Olympics, Francesco Molinari all but officially withdrew himself from consideration.