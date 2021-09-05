Cantlay has lead, $15M payoff in sight

ATLANTA — Patrick Cantlay picked up his last birdie when he was least expecting it Saturday in the Tour Championship, and it felt like it was worth more than just one extra shot. Clinging to a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm, he went from the right rough to the first of two bunkers fronting the 18th green with the pin tucked behind the second one. Cantlay safely blasted out to 25 feet and made it for a 3-under 67 to lead by two. It set the stage for a sprint to the FedEx Cup and its $15 million prize. Still to be determined after the cash is doled out is PGA Tour player of the year, and Cantlay could be a big part of that conversation.
Europe leads early at Solheim
Defending champion Europe spent the run-up to the Solheim Cup doing what it could to feed the narrative that it came to Inverness as the underdog. Then, Leona Maguire, the first Irish player to make the Solheim Cup, made a series of clutch putts during the alternate-shot session to help her and teammate Mel Reid edge world No. 1 Nelly Korda and older sister Jessica 1 up. The 26-year-old then worked with Georgia Hall to earn a 1-up win as Europe took a 5 ½-2 ½ lead.
Hojgaard leads Italian Open
Nicolai Hojgaard shot a 65 to take a one-stroke lead Saturday entering the final round of the Italian Open — a week after identical twin brother Rasmus won on the European Tour in Switzerland. Of the two 20-year-olds from Denmark, Rasmus has so far been the more successful with three European Tour victories.