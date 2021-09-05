Cantlay has lead, $15M payoff in sight

ATLANTA — Patrick Cantlay picked up his last birdie when he was least expecting it Saturday in the Tour Championship, and it felt like it was worth more than just one extra shot. Clinging to a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm, he went from the right rough to the first of two bunkers fronting the 18th green with the pin tucked behind the second one. Cantlay safely blasted out to 25 feet and made it for a 3-under 67 to lead by two. It set the stage for a sprint to the FedEx Cup and its $15 million prize. Still to be determined after the cash is doled out is PGA Tour player of the year, and Cantlay could be a big part of that conversation.