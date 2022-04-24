Cantlay, Schauffele shatter 54-hole mark

AVONDALE, La. — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele played the back nine in 8-under 28 and shot a 12-under 60 in best-ball play Saturday to shatter the Zurich Classic three-round record at 29 under and stretch their lead to five strokes. Cantlay and Schauffele broke the 54-hole mark of 23 under. Jonas Blixt-Cameron Smith and Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown set the 72-hole mark of 27 under in 2017, the first-year of the team format at TPC Louisiana. The final round will be alternate shot. Cantlay and Schauffele opened with a tournament-record 59 in best-ball play Thursday and had a 68 in alternate shot to maintain a one-stroke lead. The South African tandem of Garrick Higgo and Branden Grace were second at 24 under after a 63.

Alker takes lead in Texas

IRVING, Texas — Steven Alker moved into position for his second straight PGA Tour Champions victory Saturday, shooting a 5-under 66 in windy conditions to take a two-stroke lead in the ClubCorp Classic. The winner three weeks ago in the Rapiscan Systems Classic in Mississippi, Alker played the four par-5 holes in 4 under with an eagle on No. 3 and birdies on 10 and 18. The 50-year-old New Zealander had an 8-under 134 total at Las Colinas Country Club. Alker won the TimberTech Championship in November for his first senior title. He has six top-five finishes in his last eight events, finishing second in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship and season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship. First-round leader Jerry Kelly and Lee Janzen were tied for second.

Larrazábal shoots 8-under 62 for 1st home winLA PINEDA, Spain — Spaniard Pablo Larrazábal has shot 8-under 62 to win the ISPS Handa Championship for his seventh European tour title. It is his first title on home soil. Larrazábal made nine birdies and a bogey at the Lakes Course to secure a one-shot victory over countryman Adrian Otaegui. Larrazábal had won his first title of the year at the MyGolfLife Open in South Africa. Hennie Du Plessis of South African and Aaron Cockerill of Canada finished two shots behind Larrazábal in a tie for third.

Ko, Hataoka share LA Open lead

LOS ANGELES — Jin Young Ko had five back-nine birdies in a 7-under 64 at demanding Wilshire Country Club for a share of the second-round lead Friday with Nasa Hataoka in the DIO Implant LA Open. Five strokes behind first-round leader Alison Lee after a 71, the top-ranked Ko moved into position for her second victory of the season in the first of two straight LPGA Tour events in the Los Angeles area. Hataoka birdied her final three holes for a 68 to match Ko at 7 under. Ko birdied Nos. 11-14 and added her eighth birdie of the day on the par-4 17th. She won in Singapore early last month for her 13th LPGA Tour title. The two-time major champion won five times last year.