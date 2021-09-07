Cantlay tough on course, tougher off it

It made him tough, yes, and grateful to be playing, which is not to suggest he is willing to settle for being able to play golf for a living.

Cantlay returned after two years and three months away from the game at Pebble Beach in 2017, and he holed a 45-foot birdie putt on his final hole to make the cut on the number. Managing a limited schedule while returning from a severe back injury, along with ankle issues that surfaced briefly, he played only 12 times and still made it to the Tour Championship.

That would have surprised no one who saw a game that has no apparent weakness except for the lack of victories. Those came in bunches this year.

The Tour Championship, where he started with a two-shot lead as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup standings, was his fourth title of the year. No one else won more than twice.

Along the way, he picked up a moniker — “Patty Ice” — and more support than he has ever heard on the course. Cantlay is more old-school than self-promoter, and a $40 million bonus pool is not going to get him to change.

Even so, the cheers were inspiring.