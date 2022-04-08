This sweet measure of music is dancing her way into her foster's heart. With a guesstimated birthday in Aug. 2021,... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
CHARLOTTE — A Morganton man will spend more than 13 years in prison after he was sentenced for a federal child porn charge.
A man was charged and another person airlifted after a wreck Monday afternoon in the western part of Morganton.
Three people were charged late last month after a search of a home turned up methamphetamine and heroin.
One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Sanford And Kirksey drives and Lenoir Road in Morganton late Thursday night.
A man was charged after a high speed chase that reached speeds as high as 130 mph last weekend.
No injuries were reported from a vehicle fire Friday afternoon on South Sterling Street.
Three people were transported to a local hospital after a Thursday afternoon crash on East Union Street.
For years, Josh Goodfellow has operated an event production company out of a mostly empty brick building on 11th Street Northwest in Hickory.
A wreck Thursday afternoon has closed down a portion of East Union Street and traffic is being diverted to Kirksey Drive and Amherst Road in M…
SHELBY — A Morganton woman has been selected as North Carolina’s inaugural recipient of a national first-of-its-kind scholarship
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.