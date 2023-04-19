Carolina Caring is seeking caring, compassionate volunteers to serve as members of the hospice team and offer support top atients and families.

Carolina Caring serves patients in a 12-county region, including Alexander, Burke, Cald well and Catawba counties. The need for volunteers extends across the region, and the opportunity offers residents an opportunity to help their neighbors.

The agency offers free training to volunteers on communicating effectively with patients and families about what hospice is and to clarify the role of its volunteers.

For information, call the Volunteer Services Department at 828-466-0466 or email volunteer@carolinacaring.org.