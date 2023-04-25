TCM, beginning at 6 a.m. Turner Classic Movies' monthlong celebration of the legendary Warner Bros. studio's centennial continues with one last Tuesday lineup of films featuring great female stars associated with WB as contract players. Leading things off is Alexis Smith in 1946's Night and Day (pictured) and San Antonio (1945), followed by Eleanor Parker in Pride of the Marines (1945) and Caged (1950); Carroll Baker in Baby Doll (1956) and Cheyenne Autumn (1964); Doris Day in her feature-film debut, Romance on the High Seas (1948) — which is preceded by the 1936 Merrie Melodies short Don't Look Now, directed by legendary animator Tex Avery — and Calamity Jane (1953); Natalie Wood in Inside Daisy Clover (1965) and Sex and the Single Girl (1964); and Patricia Neal in Bright Leaf (1950) and The Breaking Point (1950).