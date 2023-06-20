TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: 'Melodramatic Romance' TCM, beginning at 6 a.m. Turner Classic Movies brings all the drama this morning and afternoon, specifically the heightened melodrama found in a number of perhaps little-known or -seen titles from the late 1920s to early '40s. The lineup features 1931's The Lady Refuses (pictured), starring Betty Compson and John Darrow;

A Notorious Affair (1930), with Billie Dove, Basil Rathbone and Kay Francis; Bullets for O'Hara (1941), featuring Joan Perry, Roger Pryor and Anthony Quinn; No Marriage Ties (1933), starring Richard Dix and Elizabeth Allan; Play Girl (1932), co-starring Winnie Lightner, Loretta Young and Norman Foster; War Nurse (1930), led by Robert Montgomery, Anita Page, June Walker and Robert Ames; Wings for the Eagle (1942), with Ann Sheridan, Dennis Morgan and Jack Carson; The White Sister (1933), starring Helen Hayes, Clark Gable and Lewis Stone; Their Own Desire (1929), headlined by Best Actress Oscar nominee Norma Shearer (who lost to herself for The Divorcee, for which she was also nominated that year); and Smilin' Through (1932), a Best Picture nominee also headlined by Shearer, with Fredric March and Leslie Howard.