Turner Classic Movies' monthlong celebration of the legendary Warner Bros. studio's centennial continues with another Wednesday lineup of films featuring great male stars associated with WB as contract players. The day begins with Sydney Greenstreet in 1944's The Mask of Dimitrios (pictured) and Three Strangers (1946) and continues with Ronald Reagan in Knute Rockne, All-American (1940) and The Hasty Heart (1949); Paul Henreid in Between Two Worlds (1944) and Deception (1946); Humphrey Bogart in Black Legion (1937) — which is preceded by the 1947 Merrie Melodies animated short Slick Hare, starring Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd and also featuring caricatures of Bogart, Lauren Bacall, Carmen Miranda and other top stars of the era — then delivering an iconic performance as Sam Spade in the legendary film noir The Maltese Falcon (1941); Tab Hunter, first as the subject of the 2015 documentary Tab Hunter Confidential and then starring in Battle Cry (1955); and Peter Lorre in The Beast With Five Fingers (1946) and The Verdict (1946). — Jeff Pfeiffer