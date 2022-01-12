Caution urged when using portable heaters during winter weather

RALEIGH — Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, noting that wintry weather could touch our state this weekend, urges North Carolinians to use extra caution when using portable heaters.

Many people will be using fireplaces and portable space heaters to stay warm. Unfortunately, portable heaters can ignite, as one did Sunday in New York City, causing a fire that killed 17 people, including eight children.

“One life lost in fire is one life too many,” said Causey, who is also the state fire marshal. “It is important for families to know the dangers associated with home heating so they can take extra precautions during the upcoming blast of winter weather.”

In the first 12 days of 2022, five people have already lost their lives in home fires in North Carolina. Last year, there were 134 fire deaths across the state.