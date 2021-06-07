Celebrating history

The Historic Burke Foundation held a reopening celebration for the Capt. Charles McDowell House from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 6. The event included home and property tours, live colonial music, games and more. For more information on the historic home, visit historicburke.org.
