 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Celebrating history
0 comments
Historic Burke Foundation

Celebrating history

  • Updated
  • 0

The Historic Burke Foundation held a reopening celebration for the Capt. Charles McDowell House from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 6. The event included home and property tours, live colonial music, games and more. For more information on the historic home, visit historicburke.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert