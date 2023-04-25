Staff and volunteers at the History Museum of Burke County have a lot to be excited about these days.

They have been hard at work planning a community celebration for the museum’s 20th anniversary, which will include the dedication of a new exhibit and historical monument.

The 20th anniversary gala will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the museum, 201 W. Meeting St. in Morganton, according to Trent Price, museum docent and marketing committee member. The event is free to attend. The festivities will kick off at noon with the dedication of the “Dignity of Work” monument recently installed on the front lawn of the museum.

The project has been a labor of love for Morganton native Jim Warlick. He shared in a previous News Herald article how he was inspired by his mother’s lifelong career as a sewing machine operator at Garrou-Morganton Full-Fashioned Hosiery Mills to create a monument to the work of the many textile, hosiery and furniture plant workers that labored in Burke County for more than a century, as well as a “Workers’ Legacy” exhibit documenting their experiences.

“We know who the mill owners are, and their portraits are in the museum, but we’ve never honored the mill workers, really anywhere in the country,” Warlick said, as he cleaned up the area surrounding the newly-installed monument. “This whole project was to have a scholarship in my mother’s name at Western Piedmont (Community College) — we did that. We started doing interviews of mill workers — we’ve had two dozen of those. We plan to do a documentary that would be shown in the public schools. The big thing is this monument, and we have a great exhibition inside the museum that just opened on the history of the mills in Burke County.”

Warlick created the Workers Legacy Foundation in 2017 to pursue this multi-faceted project, but both the monument and the exhibit were delayed for an extended period of time due to COVID-19 lockdowns and supply shortages.

“I’m so pleased that we’ve got the monument here,” Warlick said. “We lost three years because of COVID and the backlog of getting steel.”

The monument features the images of three Burke County factory workers, each one representing the textile, hosiery and furniture industries. The figure in the center of the monument is Warlick’s mother, Mary Harrison Warlick.

“It was emotional when they got it set in,” Warlick said. “I look up at my mother, and she’s 11 feet tall.”

Judge Claude Sitton, executive director of the museum, also shared his thoughts about the monument’s installation.

“I think it’s a compliment to the workers and citizens of Burke County who held it together years ago,” Sitton said. “I think those people will be more proud of the museum as a result of seeing the statue in their honor.”

The “Workers’ Legacy” exhibit inside the museum includes informational displays explaining the history of factory work in Burke County, several video displays of Warlick’s interviews with local factory workers and artifacts from local mills and plants.

“We have the sound of a machine and how loud it was in the factory,” Warlick said. “My mother, for 33 years, the machinery was so loud she couldn’t talk to other workers while the machines were going, so she only got to (talk to them) at break and at lunch.”

In addition to the dedication of the monument and opening of the exhibit, the museum has invited the Southeastern Civilian Living Historians to present historic woodworking and textile processing demonstrations outside during the event. The Exploring Joara Foundation will have Spanish and Native American artifacts unearthed at the Berry archaeological site in Morganton on display in the museum’s annex building located next door. Boy Scout exhibits will be presented there as well. Sitton said staff have arranged for an antique Morganton fire engine and a few classic cars to be onsite during the celebration.

“Our volunteer docents will be stationed throughout the museum to provide guests with historical information about the exhibits,” Price said.

Warlick encouraged people to come out May 6 and help celebrate the museum’s milestone and the many Burke County factory workers deserving of recognition.

“It’s going to be a big day for workers, for me and my mother,” Warlick said. “It will be an historic event in Burke County’s history.”

Sitton described the event as “a once in a lifetime deal.”

“Come and see what has happened with a group of people who have gotten together to volunteer their services, time and funds to see that the county has preserved some of its history,” Sitton said.

Parking for the event will be available at CoMMA, and the Ridgeline Trolley will provide free shuttle service from the CoMMA parking lot to the History Museum.

To learn more about the History Museum of Burke County, contact the museum at 828-437-1777.

To learn more about the Workers Legacy Foundation, visit workerslegacy.org.