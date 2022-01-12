Chamber holds 2021 annual meeting, presents awards

Tonia Stephenson, President & CEO of the Chamber of Commerce went along with volunteers at the Chamber to give away a few awards to recognize businesspeople who have made a difference in the Burke County area in the past year.

Ms. Stephenson, along with Chairman of the Ambassadors, Kelly Messenheimer and staff for the Ambassadors, Casey Collins, presented the Ambassador of the Year to Myron Stephens, a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones Investments.

For the Business of the Year, Ms. Stephenson and staff members, Haven Worley and Casey Collins visited Charles Rigdon. Mr. Rigdon is the General Manager of Case Farms and they were awarded the Business of the Year. The community is very grateful for all that Case Farms does for the greater Burke County area.

Joining Ms. Stephenson for the Business Person of the Year was Danette Brackett, Executive Director for Business Development for UNC Health Blue Ridge. Ms. Brackett presented the Business Person of the Year to Leanne Brittain, Owner and Broker of Nest Realty.