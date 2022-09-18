Charlotte eliminates Fire from playoffs

CHICAGO — Karol Swiderski scored his second goal in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time and Charlotte rallied for a 3-2 victory over Chicago on Saturday night that ensured the Fire will miss Major League Soccer's playoffs for the fifth straight year.

Swiderski pulled Charlotte (12-17-2) to 2-1 in the 68th minute and Nuno Santos tied the score in the 76th.

Mauricio Pineda scored in the third minute and Jhon Jader Duran Palacio in the 30th as Chicago (9-15-8) built a 2-0 lead.

Both teams next play on Oct. 1. Charlotte hosts Philadelphia while Chicago plays at Cincinnati.

Dutch finish top of Davis Cup Finals group

GLASGOW, Scotland — Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor won their singles against Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul for the Netherlands to finish top of their Davis Cup Finals group with a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Van de Zandschulp settled the tie when he defeated Fritz, the world No. 12, 6-4, 7-6 (3) after Griekspoor opened with a 7-5, 7-6 (3) victory over Paul.

The Dutch had an unassailable 2-0 lead, then Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock earned some compensation for the Americans by winning their doubles against Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop.

The United States and Netherlands were already assured of reaching the quarterfinals with two wins each in Group D. As group winner, the Dutch next face the runner-up in Group C, either Australia or Germany.

The U.S. will play the Group A winner, most likely Italy. The Italians play on Sunday in Bologna against Sweden.

Also on Saturday, Croatia defeated Argentina 3-0 for its second win after losing its opener to Italy.

Canada lost to Serbia 2-1 in Valencia but progressed anyway with two wins in Group B.

France defeated Belgium 2-1 in Group C, where Australia and Germany were already assured of reaching the final eight.