Charlotte FC sets MLS crowd record in home debut

MLS Commissioner Dan Garber called it a historic night for the league. He said the crowd showed "there's no limit to where our league can go."

LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney had long thought North Carolina was a hotbed for soccer and that showed in this contest.

"It's no surprise there was a fan base so ready and so eager to show support," Vanney said. "Our job was to come here and be the spoilers of the whole thing so I'm happy for that."

Charlotte FC goalie Kristijan Kahlina said in recent years he had played games in front of 500 people in Bulgaria last year and as many as 14,000 in his native Croatia during his career. To see, "five times that, the support from our fans is unbelievable."

People lined up at the entrances about four hours before the match kicked off, eager to cheer for their hometown MLS club.

Even the signature Panthers statues outside the stadium had Charlotte FC scarves draped around their necks for the occasion.

"We've waited for this for a while," said Lenny Romero, a Charlotte fan who wore a curly wig of Charlotte FC blue.