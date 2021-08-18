Charlotte to change streets named for Confederate leaders

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte has begun efforts to rename nine streets that were previously named for people identified as Confederate leaders and white supremacists.

Jefferson Davis Street in a predominantly Black neighborhood on the city’s north side would be changed to Druid Hills Way, a news release from the city says.

City staffers began contacting residents in June, inviting them to provide feedback and new name recommendations in a survey, the news release says. That led to Druid Hills Way, which was the choice of 55% of those responding to a survey by the Charlotte Legacy Commission.

A public unveiling of the new Druid Hills Way street signs is planned for Sept. 25, the release said.

In addition, Phifer Avenue will become Montford Point Street in honor of the N.C. base where Black Marines trained when the service was segregated.

Other streets designated for a name change include Stonewall Street, Jackson Avenue and Aycock Lane.

Davis served as president of the Confederacy from 1861 to 1865. Phifer, who came to Charlotte in 1852, owned nearly 30 slaves. Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson was a Confederate general. Charles Brantley Aycock was a white supremacist who served as governor from 1901 to 1905.

The changes follow approval from the Charlotte City Council in February to adopt recommendations from a commission to rename streets.