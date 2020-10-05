Chillin' ain't what I thought it was

We had a light breakfast and chattered a little while watching the news on TV.

"There's a new restaurant in our area. Let's go there for lunch."

That was okay with me, then she said, "We should leave a little before lunch, I need to stop to pick up something."

I really wasn't listening to what she said because I was trying to figure out what this chillin would be like today.

“And then,” she continued, “I need to go over to Lowe’s and pick up some material for the room we’re remodeling.

Of course, that room we are remodeling is my home office. How could I say no to that?

Finally, we did get to the new restaurant and had a wonderful lunch. After lunch, we headed over to Lowe's and picked up the material she had ordered.

I still was trying to figure out what we were going to be doing to chill out today. While I was thinking about it, she suddenly said, "Look, there's a thrift store I haven't been to in a month. Let's stop and see what they got."

Coming out of the thrift store with a shopping cart full of stuff, “I sure am grateful that we stopped here today. Look at all the wonderful stuff I got and look at how much money I saved.”