Christians and 'religious exemptions'

Who does that passage apply to as we battle this COVID pandemic and who are the most vulnerable? Two groups come to mind. First is older adults with preexisting health conditions, who even though they are vaccinated, if they become infected with COVID, it could result in their death. The second most vulnerable group in our society are the children under the age of 12, who do not have the option of being vaccinated and yet who run the risk every day of being infected in school or from any teenager or adult with whom they come in contact. Does not every Christian who follows Christ have an obligation to care for the well being of “the least of these”?