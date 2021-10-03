Christians and 'religious exemptions'

Recently I was asked to reflect on the growing interest of some Christians who have asked their pastors to write a letter claiming “religious exemption” from mask wearing and vaccination against the COVID virus. I first recalled that a couple of weeks ago in The News Herald there was an article written reflecting the responses of Christian leaders within the Roman Catholic, the Southern Baptist, the Evangelical Lutheran, and the Eastern Orthodox church. Leaders from these denominations all concurred that there was no scriptural justification which could support a religious exemption from vaccinations and mask wearing.
The letter I read cited numerous scriptural quotes, most of which addressed the spiritual dangers of succumbing to fear, as if the main threat was perceived. As a Christian pastor for more than 35 years I would like to offer an alternative perspective in hopes of furthering the dialogue regarding a Christian response to mask wearing and the COVID vaccines.
It is true that fear is an enemy of faith and the Bible addresses that fact extensively in both Old and New Testaments. However, the enemy we face is not primarily fear; rather it is the life-threatening virus that has killed more people in the United States than had died during the Spanish Influenza Pandemic of 1918.
The North Carolina Health and human Services website reports that those over the age of 65 have a vaccination rate of 87% for full vaccination against COVID. That high rate contrasts with younger adults and teens in Burke County, where less than 25% of those eligible for vaccines from 12-50 years of age have been vaccinated. How is it that two generations of adults have come to mistrust medical science and the effectiveness of vaccinations? Unfortunately, some politicians along with a host of political pundits and journalists have worked vociferously to undermine the public trust in the National Institute of Health, along with medical science and medical professionals.
I would contend that scripture passages chosen which emphasize fear ignore a clear biblical mandate of personal responsibility. The Apostle Paul teaches in Philippians 2:3-4, “Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility regard others as better than yourselves. Let each of you look not to your own interests but to the interests of others.” Christians have a moral responsibility to care for the well-being of a neighbor and not for oneself alone.
In Galatians 5: 13-14 Paul writes, “for you were called to freedom, brothers and sisters, only do not use your freedom as an opportunity for self-indulgence, but through love become servants to one another.” Freedom always comes with a responsibility to promote and work toward the well being of the greater good. As a Christian I am not being guided by the will of Christ if I disregard how my actions impact the lives of others. I have received my COVID vaccinations and I still wear a mask, both for my self-protection, but also to protect my neighbors from the possibility that I could spread the disease as easily as anyone else. That is a tangible means of serving my neighbor.
Perhaps the strongest biblical argument comes from Jesus Christ himself who admonishes us to love God with all one’s heart mind and strength and to love one’s neighbor as ourselves. at the conclusion of his oft-quoted comparison between the sheep and the goats in Matthew 25: 31-45, Jesus in addressing the call to serve the vulnerable amongst us says. “When you have done it to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters you have done it to me.”
Who does that passage apply to as we battle this COVID pandemic and who are the most vulnerable? Two groups come to mind. First is older adults with preexisting health conditions, who even though they are vaccinated, if they become infected with COVID, it could result in their death. The second most vulnerable group in our society are the children under the age of 12, who do not have the option of being vaccinated and yet who run the risk every day of being infected in school or from any teenager or adult with whom they come in contact. Does not every Christian who follows Christ have an obligation to care for the well being of “the least of these”?
Certainly, there are a few valid reasons why some people choose not to become vaccinated, such as the risk of anaphylactic shock caused by a pre-exiting medical condition and triggered by many types of vaccines. They too deserve our precautions and protection. However, invoking the name of Jesus Christ to claim exemption from exercising any COVID precautions is not biblically supported by the core teachings of Christ and biblical scripture. Rather it is a distortion of the key values of love for God, and love for one’s neighbor that Christ and his disciples down through the ages have lived and died for.
The Rev. Dr. Kevin E. Frederick is a retired minister who served for 35 years. He retired in 2021 from serving Waldensian Presbyterian for 13 years.