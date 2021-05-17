The article titled "'Flame of hope:' Law enforcement carry Special Olympics torch through Burke" on A1 of Sunday's print edition of The News Herald should also have listed staff of Foothills Correctional Institute and the Western Region Office as participants in the Law Enforcement Torch Run that took place Friday.
Clarification
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from April 18-24.
- Updated
Burke County sheriff’s deputies stayed busy Tuesday serving 21 warrants on eight offenders throughout the county.
- Updated
A man was taken to the hospital after a wreck Monday evening near Glen Alpine.
- Updated
Homes Urban will break ground on a luxury apartment project in Morganton this week. The project will help alleviate the housing shortage in Burke County.
- Updated
Catawba Brewing Co. hosts memorial event for fallen community musician.
- Updated
The first step was the toughest, but once Patton senior Ella Gragg was accepted to the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, she …
- Updated
Coffey, who originally was issued a $20,000 bond for felony indecent exposure, now is being held under no bond for a probation violation charge.
- Updated
While the Colonial Pipeline hopes to have most gasoline transport service restored by the weekend, long lines and outages have emerged locally…
- Updated
A traffic stop after a reported assault led to police allegedly finding several controlled substances on a man and in his vehicle late last month.
- Updated
Another person has died from COVID-19 in Burke County.