Clarification
Clarification

The article titled "'Flame of hope:' Law enforcement carry Special Olympics torch through Burke" on A1 of Sunday's print edition of The News Herald should also have listed staff of Foothills Correctional Institute and the Western Region Office as participants in the Law Enforcement Torch Run that took place Friday.

