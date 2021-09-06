Clemson WR Williams (thumb) out 4-5 weeks

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said starting wideout E.J. Williams sustained a thumb injury in the loss to Georgia and will miss four or five weeks. Williams will need surgery, Swinney said Sunday. Williams is a 6-foot-3, 197-pound receiver from Phenix City, Alabama. He had one catch in the 10-3 loss to the Bulldogs on Saturday night. Williams had 24 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman in 2020. He played in 12 games last year, getting four starts for the Tigers. Swinney said if surgery and the recovery go well, Williams could return when the Tigers go to Syracuse on Oct. 15.

Connecticut’s Edsall set to retire

Connecticut coach Randy Edsall, whose teams have won just six games since he returned to the Huskies for a second stint as coach in 2017, has announced that he will retire at the end of the season. Edsall, 63, went 74-70 at Connecticut during his first go-around from 1999 through the 2010 season, leading UConn into the bowl subdivision and winning Big East titles in 2007 and 2010. Edsall was rehired by UConn in 2017, despite going 22-34 at Maryland, where he was fired six games into his fifth season. His rehiring puzzled many UConn faithful, who were still upset that he had left the Huskies after a Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma, without notifying his players or flying home with the team.