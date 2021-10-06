'Clue' re-opens mainstage in Asheville

ASHEVILLE — Since March of 2020, the Mainstage at Asheville Community Theatre has been dark for live, in-person performances. But the lights are coming back up after this long intermission. This month, ACT will open its 76th season with “Clue,” a comedy based on the cult classic movie (and the board game.) “Clue” is directed by Jeff Catanese and opens Oct. 15 with performances Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. through Nov. 7. Tickets are available online at ashevilletheatre.org, over the phone at 828-254-1320, or in person at the Asheville Community Theatre Box Office.

“It’s great to be back on the stage, putting all the pieces together,” Catanese said. “The cast is great fun and very game for all of the shenanigans a show like this entails. The challenging thing is that, when doing a broad farce like this, precision is of the utmost importance. One misplaced syllable or poorly-timed bit and the joke is dead — which actually might be appropriate for this show.”