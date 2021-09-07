College football survives 1st week of player pay

All this in a sport that was supposed to be ruined by players getting paid. No one would watch anymore, college football officials proclaimed, because the games would no longer be contested by amateurs.

Turns out that not only do fans still want to watch but they want to be involved in more ways than before. That includes betting on college games, which in the threat rating raised by those running college football in recent years came in a close No. 2 to athletes being paid.

With sports betting expanding across the country, there could potentially be record handles set every week as the point spread evens out the action and fans back their favorite teams not just to win but to cover.

That made a lot of Alabama fans even happier in the 44-13 romp over No. 14 Miami, which came into the game as a 19.5-point dog. Three out of every four bettors at Caesars Sportsbook laid the points on the Crimson Tide and were rewarded for their efforts with some nice payouts.

There’s a lot left to shake out before we find out where college football will eventually settle. With big defections in the Big 12, more consolidation in the power conferences and the acknowledgement by the NCAA that it is not really in control of big-time football anymore, there surely will be even more changes in how the games play out.