Come taste 'The Cake' in Hickory

HICKORY — Bekah Brunstetter’s topical dramatic comedy "The Cake" begins its eight-performance run this weekend at the Hickory Community Theatre in the Firemen’s Kitchen.

"The Cake" tells the story of Della and her legendary North Carolina bakery, where life is sweet as she prepares to be a contestant on her favorite television baking competition. When her best friend's daughter comes home from New York City to ask Della to make a cake for her upcoming wedding to a woman, Della is forced to re-examine her deeply held beliefs while questions of morals, judgment and family swirl around them all.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, April 22 through May 7; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1; and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, in the Firemen’s Kitchen. Opening night, April 22, features reduced-price tickets: $12 for adults and $10 for youth and students. Tickets for all other performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students.

Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by phone at 828-328-2283. Box office hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and one-half hour before any performance.

Due to the continued risk of COVID-19 in Catawba County, and in accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the theater encourages patrons to wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.

"The Cake" is rated R for strong adult language. It is produced by Ken Wilkinson and Allen Wood III.

The theater’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress, and the theater is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.