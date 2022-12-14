CoMMA Performing Arts Center to hold holiday jazz concert

Joseph Hasty & Centerpiece Jazz will perform a winter solstice and Christmas jazz concert at the CoMMA on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

In a musical career that has spanned more than 30 years, Hasty’s extensive performing experience has carried him to stages in America, Australia, and Europe, where he lived for seven years. A three-time recipient of the Regional Artist Grant awarded through the N.C. Arts Council, Hasty is a gifted performer who displays talents as a composer and arranger.

Hasty’s jazz combo group, Centerpiece Jazz, has been pleasing audiences for more than a decade with its unique arrangements of holiday and Christmas classics. Featuring Geoff Clapp on drums, Andy Page on guitar, Zack Page on bass and Rick Hefner on sax, the concert is sure to put attendees in the holiday spirit.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 plus sales tax.

For information or to purchase tickets, contact the CoMMA Performing Arts Center box office at 828-433-7469 or visit commaonline.org.