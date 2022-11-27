Commanders outrun Falcons in 19-13 win

LANDOVER, Md. — Taylor Heinicke threw for two touchdown passes in a run-heavy game in the rain, Kendall Fuller intercepted Marcus Mariota in the end zone with 58 seconds left and the Washington Commanders beat the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 Sunday for their fifth win in six games since he took over as starting quarterback.

Playing to each team's strength on offense regardless of the weather, the Commanders and Falcons were content to keep the ball on the ground and take some shots throwing it.

No one got it more for the Commanders (7-5) than rookie Brian Robinson Jr, who ran 18 times for a career-high 105 yards and averaged 5.8 yards an attempt. He also caught Heinicke's first TD pass, getting into the end zone on a 14-yard play by bulldozing cornerback Darren Hall.

Heinicke also found tight end John Bates in the end zone for a 16-yard TD and finished 14 of 23 for 138 yards with an interception. Daron Payne tipped Mariota's pass on Fuller's pick, and Atlanta's Ade Ogundeji ran into Commanders punter Tress Way with 32 seconds left to send Washington to its best record through 12 games since 2008.

Browns get past Brady, Bucs 23-17 in OT

CLEVELAND — Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension. Chubb powered through a pile of bodies at the goal line as the Browns sent Brissett off with a win. Watson, who was banned 11 games by the NFL for sexual misconduct allegations, will start next week in Houston. The Browns forced OT on tight end David Njoku's remarkable, one-handed TD catch with 32 seconds left in regulation. Brady threw two touchdown passes, but couldn't get anything going in the 10-minute OT.

White leads Jets past Bears 31-10

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Mike White threw three touchdown passes including two to Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets rolled over the Chicago Bears 31-10. White started for the benched Zach Wilson and the Jets rolled up a season-high 466 yards. White was 22 of 28 for 315 yards. He's the fifth player in NFL history to have multiple games with 300 yards passing and three TD passes within his first four career starts. Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields was ruled out 90 minutes before kickoff after being listed as questionable with an injured left shoulder. Trevor Siemian started in his place.

Joe Burrow's TD lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. The defending AFC champs won the rematch of their divisional playoff victory over Tennessee. They didn't have running back Joe Mixon because he hadn't cleared the concussion protocol. Receiver Ja'Marr Chase also was out. Evan McPherson kicked a pair of field goals for the Bengals. Cincinnati held NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry to a season-low 38 yards. Ryan Tannehill passed for 291 yards for the Titans.

Tagovailoa, Dolphins rout Texans 30-15

MIAMI GARDENS — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 299 yards and the Miami Dolphins raced to a 30-point lead before holding on for their fifth straight win, a 30-15 victory over the one-win Houston Texans. Tagovailoa had his fourth straight game without an interception, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill each had 85 yards receiving and the Dolphins' defense had three takeaways in a game that was a 30-point blowout at halftime. Houston managed just 32 yards through its first 25 plays with Kyle Allen starting at quarterback in place of benched Davis Mills. The Texans finished with 210 yards of total offense, most of which came in the second half.

Jaguars top Ravens, 28-27

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for the longest field goal in NFL history. Jacksonville players spilled onto the field — at least one jumped into the stands — to celebrate. No one saw this ending coming. The teams combined to score 16 points in the final two-plus minutes, and it would have been 18 if Tucker had a little more leg.