COMMENTARY: Reaching for light expresses will to live

We have a nice little herb garden.
There are two kinds of mint, one short and one tall. We have dill and lemon balm.
The short mint variety rarely grows more than 12 inches, and the tall usually tops out at 20 to 24 inches. Both are much-loved by flying insects, except butterflies visit only the tall mint. Lemon balm can grow tall, but never more than a couple of feet.
But something strange happened this year when sprigs of lemon balm sprouted under a big bush. None of our herbs appreciate shade. They twist and turn to evade the lowest branches of the holly tree. The lemon balm will creep out from under the bush along the ground and turn upward, I thought, and probably not get very tall.
Although the balm and the tall mint are relatively sturdy, they can break in the wind or from extra weight because too much height results in too-thin stems. The lemon balm under the bush beat the odds.
The Three Little Sprigs (I just had to say that) kept growing. And growing. Now, they are almost 6 feet tall. Each is about eight inches above the canopy of the bush, topped with flowers on multiple stems projecting from the main stalk.
There is no way they could stand straight without the support the bush provides, so they were able to grow far beyond what they would in a normal sunny spot.
That’s what happens when one refuses to accept a stunted existence in the shadows and reaches for the light.
We have some plants that enjoy more shade than sun. They bloom and bring us great joy. I guess you always need something that lives in the shade and can do well with only a little light. Seems like a study in balance to me. Among the trees, there are always plants that flourish in the shade.
The powers of survival nature provides are amazing.
It may be just another plant, but the lemon balm seems to be an unexpected parable revealed in a surprising place.
Dragonflies are superb hunters. They look like World War I fighter planes in a dogfight with an unseen enemy. It’s an aerial ballet of life and death as they dart about catching insects for their sustenance.
I saw another first (for me) the other day. I was enjoying the breeze on the porch and noticed a little fly had landed on the top leaf of a short mint plant. Normally, that would be a nice perch and relatively safe.
But quick as a wink, a dragonfly zipped around the corner and snatched the fly right off the leaf. The dragonfly then balanced itself on the bird feeder and proceeded to munch. It couldn’t have been much of a lunch, only a snack, because it was airborne a mere moment later.
I have seen hawks grab fish on lakes, and late one evening years ago I was witness to an owl snatching a young rabbit off the lawn, but the dragonfly incident surprised me. I didn’t think they did that. Now I know better.
I don’t sit around all day watching grass grow, but I do listen and watch when I’m among plants and critters. For one, I don’t want to be bitten or stung. For another, I might see something different.
Looking at nature is like watching a favorite movie. You get hooked the first time around, but when you see it again (and again), you notice things on the edges of the screen you didn’t catch the first time. There are details that are too abundant to take in with one viewing.
Stuff is going on the background, for example. Or when the cowboys ride through Monument Valley, there’s a vapor trail high in the sky above the buttes.
As long as nature exists, you can never truly say you’ve seen it all.
You can be assured, however, that the woods are safer in the daytime than they are at night. Some critters do not like to be disturbed, and nocturnal hunters look at anything clomping along as invasion.
Lost in the dark? Seek out the light. Or wait, if you can. The sun will rise and the light will make you feel a lot more secure and much happier. It’s only natural.
