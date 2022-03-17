Commission celebrates NC Arbor Day by planting trees

The Morganton Community Appearance Advisory Commission celebrated North Carolina Arbor Day during their March meeting.

North Carolina Arbor day is celebrated the first Friday after March 15 each year, falling on today in 2022. The CAAC marked the day by planting trees in the parking lot adjacent to Martha’s Park.

Morganton’s CAAC has celebrated North Carolina Arbor Day with tree plantings for many years. Morganton’s CAAC asks that you consider planting your own tree this month before temperatures rise.