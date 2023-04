Editor's note: Calendar items must be submitted at least five days before an event. Email all items to news@morganton.com.

TODAY

SONS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION MEETING

The Col. Alexander Erwin Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Community House, 120 N. King St., Morganton. Brittany Bennett from the Mountain Gateway Museum in Asheville will present the program "The Great Wagon Road." The meeting is open to the public, but those who wish to attend must RSVP by contacting Robert Patton at 828-4433720 or robert.patton1@icloud.com. Dinner is $13 per person.

SPAGHETTI LUNCHEON FUNDRAISER

The Burke County AARP Chapter No. 3262 will host a spaghetti luncheon fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Morganton Community House. Tickets are $8 each and can be purchased from AARP chapter members or at the door during the fundraiser. Delivery is available for orders of five or more. To place an order, contact 828-443 0857. Proceeds from the fundraiser will support a nursing scholarship and local nonprofits.

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

DONATE LIFE MONTH RECOGNITION

UNC Health Blue Ridge will celebrate Donate Life Month by raising a Donate Life flag in the lower atrium on the Morganton campus. The guest speaker will be Melanie Leitner whose daughter, Ella Kate, received a heart transplant as a baby and is now an active 7-year-old. Other speakers include Kaytie Taormina from Life Share Carolinas, Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of UNC Health Blue Ridge, and Barry Nelson, chief nurse executive at UNC Health Blue Ridge. The event is open to the public and will start at 9 a.m. and refreshments served at 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT

The Burke County United Way will host a free family movie night at 7:45 p.m. on the grounds of the historic Burke County courthouse in downtown Morganton. The featured movie will be Disney's "Encanto," a 2021 PG animated musical comedy and fantasy that centers around a multigenerational family in the mountains of Colombia who have magical gifts. The movie, which runs for an hour and 42 minutes, features original songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Captions will be displayed during the film. Families are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs to make themselves comfortable during the movie. Food options will be available for purchase, including the Soul Food Island food truck, which will offer kid-friendly food options. No pets or alcoholic drinks will be permitted on the premises during the event. Public restrooms are available below/behind the stage area. A 50/50 raffle will be held during the screening to raise funds for BCUW's Youth Success Programs.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

SPAGHETTI SUPPER

The Chesterfield Ruritan Club is having a Spaghetti Supper from 4-7 p.m. with spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. Proceeds will help pay for community needs. Cost will be $80 for adults, $4 for children 12 and younger and no charge for children 4 and younger. Take-out orders will be available. Chesterfield Ruritan Club is at 2126 Pax Hill Road across from Chesterfield School.

REVOLUTIONARY WAR PATRIOT

GRAVE MARKING CEREMONY

The Colonel Alexander Erwin chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will host a grave marking ceremony at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Morganton for three Revolutionary War patriots buried in the cemetery at the church: Pvt. William Walton Sr., John Duckworth and Capt. William Wilson. The chapter is co-sponsoring the event with the John Sevier SAR chapter of Chattanooga, Tennessee and the Catawba Valley SAR chapter of Hickory. The SAR chapters will place three granite stones in the ground listing each patriot's name, birth and death dates, with the SAR minuteman on them. Other local partners attending will include the Quaker Meadows chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Historic Burke Foundation. The event is open to the community.

LIBRARY BOOK SALE

The Friends of the Burke County Public Library organization will hold its spring library book sale from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Collett Street Recreation Center in Morganton, followed by a $7 bag sale that will take place from 1-2 p.m. The sale will feature thousands of used books. Admission is free. Cash or checks only will be accepted. The sale will be offered to Friends members only from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21. Those interested may join the Friends at the door. Individual memberships are $10, and family memberships are $15.

POP-UP SHOP

The Burke County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Spring Pop-Up Shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its parking lot at 110 E. Meeting St. in Morganton. For more information, visit burkecountychamber.org or the "Burke County Chamber of Commerce" Facebook page.

YARD SALE

The Draughn High School Band will hold a yard sale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the student parking lot at the school at 709 Lovelady Road NE in Valdese. The band will rent tables at the sale for people who would like to sell their own items for $20 per table. To rent a table, contact Autumn Turner at 828-334-1756.

MONDAY, APRIL 24

LITTER SWEEP KICKOFF

The Burke County Chamber of Commerce will kick off its Litter Sweep event, which will run through Saturday, April 29. Local residents are invited to collect trash from the downtown Morganton area for a chance to win prizes. To register a team, visit burkecountychamber.org.

RETIRED SCHOOL PERSONNEL MEETING

A Burke County Retired School Personnel meeting will be held at 11 a.m. at Boulevard BBQ in the private dining room. All school retirees are invited to attend. Betsy Wells, NCAE District 1B Legislative chairman, will present a very informative program on N.C. school retiree benefits and give an update on legislation affecting N.C. school retirees.

MASTER GARDENER MEETING

The Burke County "Extension Master Gardener SM" volunteers will hold their next monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at the Burke County Extension Center, 130 Ammons Drive, Morganton. There will be no program this month as extended discussion regarding the upcoming plant sale is needed. Refreshments and fellowship start at 9:30 a.m. All Extension Master Gardener volunteers are invited to attend.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

MORGANTON CIGAR CLUB SOCIAL

The Morganton Cigar Club will return to its monthly for stogies and conversation at Craft'd, 108W. Union St., from 6-8 p.m. Join us for a craft beer or wine on tap, select a cigar and head out back. All are welcome. It's great opportunity to meet your Morganton neighbors and to find out more about the club, if interested.

DEMOCRATIC PARTY MEETING

The Democratic Party of Burke County will hold its regular monthly meeting at Curley's Fish Camp in Hildebran. The guest will be Sheriff Banks Hinceman. Dinner off-the-menu will be at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 6:30. Party officials will report on Party activities.

COFFEE AT THE MUSEUM

The History Museum of Burke County will welcome Scott Mulwee, chair of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, and Brian Epley, Burke County manager, who will speak about county government and recent issues it has faced at 10 a.m. at the museum as part of its "Coffee at the Museum" series. The presentation is free and open to the community, and refreshments will be served., For more information, contact the museum at 828-437-1777.