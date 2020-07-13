Agency named to list of best places to work

HICKORY — For the second year in a row, Modern Healthcare has selected Carolina Caring as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare.
In 2019, Carolina Caring ranked No. 18 on the list. Its rank in 2020 will be released later this fall.
This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the health care industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.
“It’s such an honor to be recognized as a place where employees feel valued for their amazing contributions,” says Dave Cook, president and CEO of Carolina Caring. “We are inspired by their commitment to high-quality, compassionate care for those in our community who are experiencing a serious illness.”
Carolina Caring will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place virtually on Oct. 8 in conjunction with the Workplace of the Future Conference.
“It has been an especially trying year for the world, and health care in particular, as COVID-19 ravages our communities and your workplaces,” said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare’s editor. “But the organizations recognized on this year’s list rose to the top and continued to be a source of strength for their teammates. The loyalty and trust between employers and their workers is being put to the test now more than ever. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for continuing to serve their workforce and communities during such an unprecedented time.”
