Agency offers free grief camps for children

HICKORY -- After a loved one dies, children grieve differently than adults. They often struggle to put their sadness into words. How do you reassure them grief is normal and that there are other children like them who also grieve?
Carolina Caring and Rising Hope Farms in Claremont have teamed up once again to offer Brighter Days Children’s Camp. During the memorable one-day camp experience, kids interact with other children who have also lost someone close to them.
The day is filled with times to share their memories and feelings in age-appropriate groups, play fun games, fish and make crafts. The serene camp location also provides an opportunity to interact with one of the horses at the farm.
A camp for young people ages 13-19 will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 30. The deadline for registration is July 23. Another camp for children ages 5-12 will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, Aug. 7. The deadline for registration is July 31.
Measures are in place to protect the health of the campers, staff and volunteers.
To learn more or reserve a spot, contact Wanda Spurling at wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466 ext. 3201. Please call early, as spaces are limited.
