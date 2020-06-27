Applicants sought for Animal Advisory Board

Applications are being accepted for the following positions on the Animal Advisory Board, which advises Burke County commissioners, the county manager and the animal services director on matters related to the organization and operation of the county animal services center:
» Member of a 501(c)(3) animal rescue or foster agency.
» Board of Health member or designee, excluding health director.
» Law enforcement, excluding animal control.
» At-large pet owner.
The terms are for two years. The Animal Advisory Board meets monthly on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. Call Kay Draughn at 828-764-9354 to receive an application.