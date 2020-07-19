Control next year’s Japanese beetles

Japanese beetles are hatching now, and they are already laying next year’s eggs in the soil.
Eggs will hatch around the middle of August. Insecticides containing imidacloprid (Bayer Advanced Season Long Grub Control) or chlorantraniliprate (Scotts Grubex) may be applied any time during July and early August to prevent these eggs from hatching.
Apply according to the directions on the label and water the product after applying. This product does not work on adult Japanese beetles or hatched white grubs.
Frequent applications of insecticides such as liquid Sevin will kill adult Japanese beetles. The insect must ingest the poison so it must be re-applied after rain events. Applying liquid Sevin in the evening after honeybees have finished foraging for the day will limit the damage to bees.
Donna Teasley is an extension agent specializing in consumer horticulture for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480, or at donna_teasley@ncsu.edu. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension — Burke County Center is at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2 in Morganton. For more information, visit burke.ces.ncsu.edu.
