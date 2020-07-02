Fourth of July parade cancelled due to pandemic

GLEN ALPINE — For what is believed to be the first time in its 62-year history, the popular Glen Alpine Fourth of July parade has been canceled.
“The parade was canceled by vote of the board in open session due to Gov. Cooper’s orders on COVID-19,” said Bob Benfield, mayor of Glen Alpine. “Since towns must depend upon government funding and also for the safety of our citizens, the parade was canceled.”
The parade was started in 1958 by Glen Alpine resident Ruth Clontz as a fun activity for her daughter and friends, according to a previous News Herald article.
“It is sad that Mrs. Ruth Clontz passed recently, and the parade was renamed in order to honor her many contributions to our town,” Benfield said.
The town has no other plans to celebrate Independence Day this year.
Benfield described the impact the cancellation is having on the Glen Alpine community. The parade normally includes participation from many residents, since people are allowed to march or ride in the lineup for free, and draws hundreds of visitors. Each parade concludes with an after-party in the middle of town with live entertainment, refreshments, contests and free watermelon for everyone.
“We have received much negative feedback about the cancellation, but it was the right call for the health and safety of all involved,” he said. “Not having the parade is just terrible for all of us. We are a very close knit town, and something like this affects everyone. The parade was a time for all of us to come together and to honor our country and to remember all those who sacrificed so much to make us free. The cancellation of our parade leaves a void in everyone’s heart.”
Benfield hopes people will take time during the holiday to remember those who make sacrifices for the community and the nation.
“I want all the veterans to know that we thank them and honor them in our thoughts and prayers, even though we can’t have the parade,” he said. “We also honor our policemen and firemen that gave so much for so little. I think that when we do not have the parade on the Fourth of July, that a little part of our town will be lost because of the loss of camaraderie and love of country and the love for each other will not be expressed. It’s very sad, and there’s no way that we can express our love of country or our love for others without the Ruth Clontz Fourth of July Independence Day Parade.”
