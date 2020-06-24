Hospital eases visitor restrictions

ASHEVILLE – Mission Hospital McDowell is working to protect patients and staff by screening patients and visitors and limiting hospital access.
Mission Health hospitals are updating visitation to its facilities to Level 2. Facilities will allow one adult, age 18 or older, to serve as a patient advocate (a family member or friend designated by the patient) per patient during the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Exceptions to this will be pediatrics, laboring advocates and end of life services. In these cases only, one person may remain overnight. All visitors will be screened and required to wear a mask.
There is no change in visitation policy regarding COVID-19 patients: visitors will not be allowed for COVID-19 positive patients or for patients awaiting a COVID-19 test result.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, hospital officials have learned more and more about how to keep both patients and staff safe.
“These uncertain times have been tough on our patients, their families and our colleagues, and we cannot emphasize enough our compassion for everyone during these uncertain times,” Mission Health leadership said. “Having a family member or loved one with our patients when they are in our care is important, as is our responsibility to keep our patients and families, as well as our colleagues and the communities we serve, safe.”
Hospital staff members have been supplied with iPads to facilitate FaceTime and Skype visits to help connect families and loved ones with patients during this extremely challenging time.
“We would like to remind our community members that our hospitals and facilities are safe, so please do not delay your care,” Mission Health leadership said.
Screenings and access restrictions are in place at all Mission Health locations, regional hospitals and CarePartners. Hospital officials said people who visit Mission Health facilities should practice social distancing, wear a mask and wash their hands often.
“We want to ensure that we remain a continual resource for the communities we serve and are committed to delivering the most effective care with the best possible results,” Mission Health leadership said.