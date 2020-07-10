Hospitals resume elective surgeries

Hospitals around the world have been forced to adjust in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many others, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge had to dramatically scale back what surgeries doctors performed to only the most essential in March.
“We stopped all elective surgeries and did only essential surgeries, which encompasses the emergency surgeries we do, such as fractures, cuts, infections and other injuries that require immediate attention,” says Jon Mercer, chief operating officer at CHS Blue Ridge. “For people who may have been in chronic pain for a while, it was hard telling people their surgeries were being put on hold. But given these unique circumstances, people have been very understanding and patient.”
On May 4, the hospital resumed elective surgeries, such as hip replacements, spinal surgery, knee surgery, and procedures such as colonoscopies with comprehensive patient safety protocols in place, and encourages people in need of elective surgeries to contact their doctors to schedule their procedures.
CHS Blue Ridge is still following its “COVID-Safe” plan. These protocols ensure patients are safe and protected from infection when they enter the hospital. The plan includes:
» Patient testing
Each surgical patient is tested 72 hours before surgery. This testing is currently completed by the Blue Ridge Urgent Care team and analyzed by an outside lab with a 24-48 hour turnaround time for results.
“Your pre-op appointments may last a little longer now, and include questions you’ve not been asked before,” Mercer said. “It will be up to the care team, surgeon and patient to decide if the surgery will go through. If it does, we have taken extra precautions. Our goal is to keep you infection free.”
» Personal protective equipment and signage
N95 masks, which are tighter-fitting and designed to filter out an estimated 95 percent of airborne particles, must be used by hospital staff in order to mitigate the spread of infection. Additionally, new facility signage and floor markers have been placed to reinforce best practices of social distancing. All workers and visitors are asked to wear masks upon entering any Blue Ridge facility.
» Isolation of COVID-positive patients
Isolating COVID-positive patients away from other patients is key to stopping the spread of COVID-19.
» Teammate screening
History checks are run on employees every day prior to entering the facilities for their next shift, along with temperature checks and the consistent distribution of PPE.
CHS Blue Ridge performed around 165 surgeries on a typical day pre-COVID. Today, Blue Ridge is performing around 155 surgeries a week and getting closer and closer to normal volume.
“I’m very proud of our team for getting that close to normal so quickly,” Mercer said.
While some patients are hesitant about going to the hospital right now, Mercer wants them to know that everything that can be done is being done to minimize risk.
“We have wonderful new operating rooms, we’re following COVID-Safe protocols and we have the best surgeons available,” he said.
Mercer says he’s not sure how long before the hospitals are operating at 100 percent.
“But if you want to know if we can handle normal capacity right now, the answer is yes -- absolutely,” he said. “We are confident in reestablishing the trust of the community.”
For more on CHSBR COVID-Safe approach, visit CarolinasHealthCareBlueRidge.org/COVID-Safe.
