Insurance company to lower costs for maintenance medications

DURHAM – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina announced it is lowering how much members pay for a 90-day supply of maintenance medications through the end of 2020. The move is designed to help ease financial burdens caused by COVID-19 and help people stay home by encouraging them to order 90-day supplies of their medications.
Effective July 15, all Blue Cross NC commercial, fully insured customers will receive up to a 33 percent discount on their copays for maintenance medications. The company will only require the equivalent of two copays versus three for a 90-day supply.
“We understand that the COVID-19 public health crisis has caused financial strain for many North Carolinians,” said Rahul Rajkumar, chief medical officer at Blue Cross NC. “By reducing how much members pay for their 90-day prescription supply, we hope we can make things a little easier for members in addition to helping them stay home to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
This benefit will be available at both retail and mail-order pharmacies. Members on an individual under-65 health plan will receive the discount immediately. Fully insured group members who get a 90-day fill between July 15 and Sept. 1 will receive a check for refunded amounts in October. Group members will get the discount at their retail or mail-order pharmacy starting Sept. 1, 2020. Due to regulations, this program does not apply to Medicare customers. It also does not apply to customers that do not receive pharmacy benefits from Blue Cross NC. Some Administrative Services Only groups already cover this benefit or may choose to add it to their plan.
Blue Cross NC has already taken significant actions to help members during this public health crisis, including extending its expanded telehealth policy through the end of 2020 and waiving cost-sharing for testing and treatment related to COVID-19. For providers, Blue Cross NC has taken multiple steps to make things easier by speeding payments and removing barriers to care.
The COVID-19 crisis is requiring everyone in the health care community to work together and do their part. Find more information at BlueCrossNC.com/Coronavirus.
