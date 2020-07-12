Intern to gain experience, serve community

The North Carolina State Extension has announced that Jared Butler will complete an Extension internship this summer with its Burke County Center.
An Extension summer intern works with Extension personnel to deliver hands-on, educational programs. Job shadowing and mentoring help interns learn about the mission and work of North Carolina Cooperative Extension.
“Extension makes a positive difference in the community every day,” said Dr. Richard Bonanno, associate dean of the North Carolina State College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and director of North Carolina State Extension. “We provide educational programs that connect communities with research-based information. Our internship program is another way we help prepare students for challenging and rewarding careers in food, agriculture, natural resources and family and consumer sciences.”
Butler is a junior majoring in Plant and Soil Sciences at North Carolina State University and is a native of Hickory. He will work in all program areas throughout the summer, helping to provide virtual programming to youth and adults in Burke County.
Spring Williams-Byrd is the county Extension director for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480, or spring_williams@ncsu.edu. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension — Burke County Center is located at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2, in Morganton. For more information, visit burke.ces.ncsu.edu.
