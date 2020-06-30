Local accountant named district director of organization
Toastmasters

RALEIGH -- Michael David Beach, a native of Morganton, was recently elected district director for District 37 Toastmasters. His term begins July 1 and ends on June 30, 2021.

Members in Toastmasters clubs around the world develop communication and leadership skills. District 37, which includes more than 100 clubs, includes all of western North Carolina from Murphy to Burlington. In his capacity as district director, Beach will direct the leadership team to promote the educational goals of members and facilitate the growth of new clubs.

A 1985 graduate of Freedom High School and a 1989 graduate of Appalachian State University, Beach is an accountant with Batchelor, Tillery and Roberts, a leading accounting firm in Raleigh.

"I am excited for this opportunity to help grow this great organization," said Beach.

