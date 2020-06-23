Meeting firms up plan for new trail

Pictured (from left) are Doug Setzer, director of auxiliary services for Burke County Public Schools; Wendi Craven, member of the Burke County Board of Education; Averi Ritchie, a planner for the Western Piedmont Council of Governments; Larry Bragg, owner of the Natural Land Alliance; NC Rep. Hugh Blackwell (R-86), Scott Carpenter, deputy Burke County manager; Doug Knight, director of Valdese Parks and Recreation; Shane Gardner, principal of Draughn High School; and Doug Hallyburton, assistant principal/athletic director of DHS. Not pictured is Beth Heile, president of the Friends of the Valdese Rec.